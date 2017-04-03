Argument Leads To Norwalk Man Being Tasered And Arrested
A Norwalk man got into a confrontation with officers that ended with him being Tasered after police responded to reports of a loud argument Wednesday, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that officers were called to an apartment on Belden Avenue Wednesday evening on a report of a loud argument between a man and a woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Thu
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|19
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|3
|Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|11
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC