Argument Leads To Norwalk Man Being Tasered And Arrested

A Norwalk man got into a confrontation with officers that ended with him being Tasered after police responded to reports of a loud argument Wednesday, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that officers were called to an apartment on Belden Avenue Wednesday evening on a report of a loud argument between a man and a woman.

