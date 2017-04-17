Another Warm Day For Norwalk, But Cooler Temps, Rain On The Horizon
Fairfield County will experience a couple days of warm and pleasant temperatures to start the week before some rain and possible thunderstorms move into the region. A cold front moving through the region will make temperatures Monday a little cooler than it was on Sunday, but it is still expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.
