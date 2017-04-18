Anatomy of a Stamford bank robbery
Spero Moschos, 35, of Stamford was arrested and charged with being a lookout to Joseph Boccuzzi when he allegedly robbed the First County Bank in Springdale on Feb. 3, 2017. Moschos recently finished an four and one half year federal prison term for robbing 11 area banks in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|8 hr
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|7
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC