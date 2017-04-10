An energy efficient overhaul at Village Creek
Jud Aley, a Norwalk contractor who specializes in energy efficient home remodeling, kitchen and bathroom renovation, green building, whole house renovations, historic preservation and home repairs, gives a tour of his completely remodeled mid-century modern home Thursday, April 6, 2017, in the historic Village Creek neighborhood of Norwalk, Conn. The house has three different green certifications, LEED for Homes Silver rating, NAHB Gold Level Green Homes Certification and an Energy Star HERS rating of 51 out of a total of 100, meaning the house uses only 51 percent of the energy that a typical home built to code uses.
