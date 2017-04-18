A new sign for Enchanted Szechuan in ...

A new sign for Enchanted Szechuan in mid-April 2017 at 120 Washington St. in South Norwalk, Conn.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

At 73 N. Washington St. in Norwalk, Conn., Oriental Beef's former red awning has been swapped out as of April 2017 for the blue hue of the planned Caffe Social. At 73 N. Washington St. in Norwalk, Conn., Oriental Beef's former red awning has been swapped out as of April 2017 for the blue hue of the planned Caffe Social.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Wed Bill OReilly 4
Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15) Tue Robby Rob 6
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... Apr 18 spud 7
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Apr 9 America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport man charged with DUI in Westport Apr 9 America Gentleman... 1
News Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with... Apr 9 BPT 2
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Apr 8 America Gentleman... 7
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC