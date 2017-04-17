17 Norwalk Teachers Receive Grants To...

17 Norwalk Teachers Receive Grants To Travel The World For Their Students

A group of 17 Norwalk teachers will travel the world and bring what they learn back to their students thanks to professional learning grants provided by a partnership of the Dalio Foundation, Norwalk Public Schools and Fund for Teachers. "These highly motivated educators have been granted an extraordinary opportunity to design their own professional growth," said Dr. Steven Adamowski, superintendent of Norwalk Public Schools.

