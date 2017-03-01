Wind Advisory Issued As Power Outages...

Wind Advisory Issued As Power Outages Continue To Plague Norwalk

Utility crews worked throughout the day in Fairfield County Thursday to repair downed wires and outages, but hundreds were still left without power in the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory, which remains in effect until 6 p.m. Gusts of up to 40 mph have knocked down tree limbs and wires throughout the county, leading to widespread outages.

