Wilton Police: Norwalk Woman Arrested Two Decades After Bad Check Incident
Two decades after she allegedly stole and forged a check for $3,000 at a Wilton bank, a Norwalk woman was arrested in the incident, police said. Beatris Agudelo, 41, of 20 Catalpa St., Norwalk, was charged with third-degree larceny and third-degree forgery when she was arrested on March 3. The case dates back to Dec. 13, 1996, when a woman stole and forged a $3,000 check and passed it off at what was then known as People's Bank at 31 Danbury Road, police said.
