What's A Syrup Wafer? Try One At A Taste Of Holland In South Norwalk
It may take eight hours to travel to the Netherlands by plane, but you can get a taste of Holland much closer to home in South Norwalk. A Taste of Holland, a 25-year-old store owned by Justin Schenkels, carries everything Holland - from fish to cheese to chocolate, as well as souvenirs and, of course, wooden shoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Mar 4
|BPT
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Mar 1
|Tashieka
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC