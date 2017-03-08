What's A Syrup Wafer? Try One At A Ta...

What's A Syrup Wafer? Try One At A Taste Of Holland In South Norwalk

It may take eight hours to travel to the Netherlands by plane, but you can get a taste of Holland much closer to home in South Norwalk. A Taste of Holland, a 25-year-old store owned by Justin Schenkels, carries everything Holland - from fish to cheese to chocolate, as well as souvenirs and, of course, wooden shoes.

