Westport FD Assists at Merrit Brush Fire
Westport firefighters today assisted Norwalk firefighters at a brush fire on the Merritt Parkway between Exits 41 and 50 in the area of the West Rocks Road overpass. It took more than an hour to bring the blaze under control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Fri
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Mar 1
|Tashieka
|2
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|Feb 28
|BPT
|1
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC