Westport FD Assists at Merrit Brush Fire

Westport firefighters today assisted Norwalk firefighters at a brush fire on the Merritt Parkway between Exits 41 and 50 in the area of the West Rocks Road overpass. It took more than an hour to bring the blaze under control.

