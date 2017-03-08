Were you SEEN at the Norwalk St. Patr...

Were you SEEN at the Norwalk St. Patrick's Day parade?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The second annual Norwalk St. Patrick's Day parade, put on by the Norwalk Police Emerald Society and O'Neill's Irish Pub, was held on March 11, 2017. The grand marshall was Ollie O'Neil, owner of O'Neill's where attendees gathered after the parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI 16 hr yidfellas v USA 4
News Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi... Fri BPT 1
News Staples to close 70 stores nationally Thu BPT 1
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mar 6 Solarman 1
News Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ... Mar 4 BPT 1
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Mar 3 AcrossPhartz 17
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Mar 1 Diane Sherman 288
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,489,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC