Two More Men Facing Charges In January Armed Robberies In Norwalk
Stephen Violet, 19, of 1 Underhill Road, Sandy Hook, was arrested Wednesday on three charges each of first-degree robbery and first degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He's also charged with first-degree threatening and six larceny charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Mar 4
|BPT
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Mar 1
|Tashieka
|2
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC