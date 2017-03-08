Two More Men Facing Charges In Januar...

Two More Men Facing Charges In January Armed Robberies In Norwalk

Stephen Violet, 19, of 1 Underhill Road, Sandy Hook, was arrested Wednesday on three charges each of first-degree robbery and first degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He's also charged with first-degree threatening and six larceny charges.

