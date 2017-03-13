Trump's potential budget cuts worry Connecticut fishermen
Due to potential budget cuts recently proposed by President Donald Trump, the Connecticut fishing business could be stuck in a tough position. The reason for possible tough roads ahead will show in businesses such as oyster sorting at Copps Island in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|5 hr
|Monica
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|5 hr
|Monica
|2,655
|Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat...
|5 hr
|Tim
|3
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|20 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Gambino Crime Family Associate Arrested In Stam... (Mar '11)
|Sat
|Fat Tony And Da Boyz
|33
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mar 17
|ffctguitar
|12
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC