Tractor-Trailer Jackknifes On I-95 In Norwalk Despite Travel Ban
Crews were clearing the scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer on I-95 in Norwalk on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The accident occurred on I-95 south between Exits 15 and 14 at about 1:30 p.m., DOT said.
