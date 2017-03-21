Top Staples Students: 'GPA Just A Num...

Top Staples Students: 'GPA Just A Number,' No 'Freaking Out' About Grades

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

The top two students in the class of 2017 at Staples High School in Westport are Emily Schussheim, valedictorian, and Christopher Scherban, salutatorian. They will be featured speakers in June: she at the graduation ceremonies, he the night before at the baccalaureate, the school district announced Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mon Cake203 41
News Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F... Sun America Gentleman... 2
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Sun Robdny 13
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Mar 19 Monica 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 19 Monica 2,655
Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat... Mar 19 Tim 3
News Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ... Mar 18 America Gentleman... 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,396 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC