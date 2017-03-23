This Weekend: Shark Season, music, ar...

This Weekend: Shark Season, music, art, even Gondoliers

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk invites children ages 8-12 to a behind-the-scenes Shark Season program on Saturday, March 25, from 9 to noon. Cost is $40; to register, visit maritimeaquarium.og or call 203-852-0700 x2206.

