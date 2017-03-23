This Weekend: Shark Season, music, art, even Gondoliers
The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk invites children ages 8-12 to a behind-the-scenes Shark Season program on Saturday, March 25, from 9 to noon. Cost is $40; to register, visit maritimeaquarium.og or call 203-852-0700 x2206.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|8 hr
|Unresolved
|1
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|Jimmy the Greek
|289
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Thu
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Thu
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|Mar 19
|America Gentleman...
|2
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mar 19
|Robdny
|13
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC