Suspicious Package Brings Norwalk Pol...

Suspicious Package Brings Norwalk Police To Stop & Shop Parking Lot

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

A suspicious package in the parking lot at Stop & Shop prompted Norwalk police to cordon off a large part of the area and hold shoppers at bay while they investigated Monday night, The Hour reported. The Stamford police bomb squad was also called in to help investigate, but the package turned out not to be a threat, The Hour said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... 13 hr Solarman 1
News Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ... Mar 4 BPT 1
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Mar 3 AcrossPhartz 17
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Mar 1 Diane Sherman 288
News Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight... Mar 1 Tashieka 2
News Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin... Mar 1 BPT 1
News Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1... Feb 28 BPT 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC