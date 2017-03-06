Suspicious Package Brings Norwalk Police To Stop & Shop Parking Lot
A suspicious package in the parking lot at Stop & Shop prompted Norwalk police to cordon off a large part of the area and hold shoppers at bay while they investigated Monday night, The Hour reported. The Stamford police bomb squad was also called in to help investigate, but the package turned out not to be a threat, The Hour said.
