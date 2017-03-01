Students, Staff Briefly Evacuated At Norwalk's Kendall Elementary
The students and staff at Kendall Elementary School got a short break from class on Wednesday afternoon - the school was briefly evacuated while the report of an odor was investigated, the Norwalk School District said.
