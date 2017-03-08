Staples to close 70 stores nationally
There are 1 comment on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Staples to close 70 stores nationally. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:
The former Staples store on Main Street in Bridgeport, Conn., in December 2013 on the eve of its closure. On March 9, 2017, Staples announced plans to close 70 stores nationally.
#1 8 hrs ago
Sports authority went in afterwards. ....they closed also
