Staples junior steps up to help Syrian refugees
A Staples junior has taken it upon himself to raise money for the millions of Syrians displaced from the conflict that has been raging for six years. Sixteen-year-old Kion Bruno , who is of Iranian descent and has a lot of family living in Iran, has been dismayed by the way Iranians are depicted and wanted to do something to combat xenophobia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|2 hr
|Hangin_s 2 Good 4_em
|1
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|11 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|Thu
|Alphonse
|4
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Mar 27
|Robdny
|2
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|292
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|Mar 24
|Unresolved
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC