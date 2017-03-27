Staples junior steps up to help Syria...

Staples junior steps up to help Syrian refugees

A Staples junior has taken it upon himself to raise money for the millions of Syrians displaced from the conflict that has been raging for six years. Sixteen-year-old Kion Bruno , who is of Iranian descent and has a lot of family living in Iran, has been dismayed by the way Iranians are depicted and wanted to do something to combat xenophobia.

