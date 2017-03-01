Stamford's - Magic Man' follows passi...

Stamford's - Magic Man' follows passion for illusion

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

The Magic Man, also known as Phil Deutsch, a seven-year Stamford resident, is a professional magician and illusionist, who's been crafting his skill since he was 7 years old. He performs up to four times a week at corporate events, birthday parties and bar mitzvahs throughout the East Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Wed Diane Sherman 288
News Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight... Wed Tashieka 2
News Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin... Wed BPT 1
News Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1... Feb 28 BPT 1
Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s... Feb 28 JOEYs back 1
News Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ... Feb 28 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W... Feb 27 JOEYs back 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC