Stamford Democrats eye committee expansion

The organizing body for city Democrats will vote Wednesday on whether to increase its elected membership, a change the chairman says would provide better representation for a growing political party within Stamford. But some longtime members of the Democratic City Committee - many of whom hold other elected and appointed positions - do not support giving each of the city's 20 voting districts an extra seat on the committee and changing a structure that has been in place for decades.

