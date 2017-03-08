Several states consider bills to address child marriages
A Connecticut bill would prohibit marriage licenses for anyone under 18, and is awaiting committee action. Legislation also has been proposed in New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Texas, Missouri, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Mar 4
|BPT
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Mar 1
|Tashieka
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC