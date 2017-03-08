Review: Police officer not responsible for fatal crash
A state review has found that a Norwalk police officer who pursued a car that hit a tree, killing the driver, wasn't responsible for the crash. The Hartford Courant reports police and the Stamford state's attorney's office say officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant on Jan. 26 when a suspect fled in a car in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|12 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mar 9
|BPT
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Mar 4
|BPT
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Diane Sherman
|288
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC