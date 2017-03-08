Review: Police officer not responsibl...

Review: Police officer not responsible for fatal crash

A state review has found that a Norwalk police officer who pursued a car that hit a tree, killing the driver, wasn't responsible for the crash. The Hartford Courant reports police and the Stamford state's attorney's office say officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant on Jan. 26 when a suspect fled in a car in Norwalk.

