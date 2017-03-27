Review finds Norwalk police pursuit policy should remain
An internal review into the police pursuit policy of the Norwalk Police Department has ended with a decision to keep what's in place. Two Common Council members questioned the department's policy following a pursuit that ended with a deadly crash two months ago.
