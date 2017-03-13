Residents: Plow knocked down mailboxe...

Residents: Plow knocked down mailboxes in Norwalk

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

Mr. Mailbox, a business on Cross Street, says it has been busy with repair and replacement calls over the past two days. The shop received more than 20 orders on Wednesday, and another dozen on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) 5 hr DenverLee 73
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow 8 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapons, drug c... 12 hr okimar 2
News How much snow did we get? 12 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Community Rallies To Give New Life To Historic ... Wed Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi... Mar 13 BPT 4
News Staples to close 70 stores nationally Mar 13 Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,712 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC