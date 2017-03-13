Residents: Plow knocked down mailboxes in Norwalk
Mr. Mailbox, a business on Cross Street, says it has been busy with repair and replacement calls over the past two days. The shop received more than 20 orders on Wednesday, and another dozen on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|5 hr
|DenverLee
|73
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|8 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapons, drug c...
|12 hr
|okimar
|2
|How much snow did we get?
|12 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Community Rallies To Give New Life To Historic ...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|Mar 13
|BPT
|4
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mar 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC