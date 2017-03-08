Redding Police Charge Norwalk Man Wit...

Redding Police Charge Norwalk Man With Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Police did not release the name of the 56-year-old Norwalk man because they said doing so would compromise the identity of the victim, the Redding Pilot reported. The man was arrested on Thursday, March 2 and charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, and three counts of illegal sexual contact with a minor under 16 years old, the Redding Pilot reported.

Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

