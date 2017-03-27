Rain, Sleet And Snow To Kick Off Wet And Cold Weekend In Norwalk
Parts of Fairfield County could experience some ice accumulation or flooding as a result of the rain and sleet that's expected to last into Saturday. Friday and Saturday will see periods of a wintry mix of rain, sleet and some wet snow, according to the National Weather Service.
