Rail fire sends Metro-North train in reverse
The peak train left Bridgeport at 7:01 a.m. and was supposed to arrive at Grand Central Terminal at 8:28 a.m. But when the train got near Melrose in the Bronx, it stopped, and started going in backwards. "That train had to go in reverse fire on the tracks ahead of it," said MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan , adding that the fire started on the third rail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|2 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|20 hr
|Robdny
|2
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|292
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|Mar 24
|Unresolved
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC