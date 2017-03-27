Rail fire sends Metro-North train in ...

Rail fire sends Metro-North train in reverse

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The peak train left Bridgeport at 7:01 a.m. and was supposed to arrive at Grand Central Terminal at 8:28 a.m. But when the train got near Melrose in the Bronx, it stopped, and started going in backwards. "That train had to go in reverse fire on the tracks ahead of it," said MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan , adding that the fire started on the third rail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... 2 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... 20 hr Robdny 2
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Mon Samuels Furnace Man 292
Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ... Mar 24 Unresolved 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar 23 tonsofbabies 75
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mar 20 Cake203 41
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC