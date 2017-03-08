Principal At Norwalk's Brien McMahon High To Retire
Suzanne Brown Koroshetz, who has been principal at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk for a decade, will retire at the end of the school year, The Hour reported. Koroshetz, who lives in Norwalk.
