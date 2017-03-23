Police Report Two Car Thefts, More Br...

Police Report Two Car Thefts, More Break-Ins In Norwalk

A number of cars were entered and two other vehicles - unlocked with the keys left inside - were reported stolen in Rowayton early Saturday, Norwalk police said. Norwalk officers also located a vehicle that had been stolen in Torrington that had been abandoned in Rowayton, police said.

