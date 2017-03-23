Police Report Two Car Thefts, More Break-Ins In Norwalk
A number of cars were entered and two other vehicles - unlocked with the keys left inside - were reported stolen in Rowayton early Saturday, Norwalk police said. Norwalk officers also located a vehicle that had been stolen in Torrington that had been abandoned in Rowayton, police said.
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|292
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|Fri
|Unresolved
|1
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 23
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|Mar 19
|America Gentleman...
|2
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mar 19
|Robdny
|13
