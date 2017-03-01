Police officers walk new beat in marc...

Police officers walk new beat in marching band

A few years ago, a group of police officers were celebrating St. Patrick's Day at a popular downtown Irish bar when they had a crazy idea about forming a marching band. Most of the 18 members of the Fairfield County Police Pipes & Drums - comprised of officers from Stamford, Norwalk and Bridgeport - had never played an instrument, but have found their rhythm over the past three years.

