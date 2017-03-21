Police: Man wanted for crime in Texas arrested in Norwalk
The U.S. Marshals office told Norwalk police that 22-year-old Omar Amaya-Mejia is wanted in San Antonio on a probation violation, but didn't say what the violation is. Officials say Amaya-Mejia was drunk and causing a scene at El Mexicano Restaurant on Wall Street early Sunday morning.
