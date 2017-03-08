Police: DWI Norwalk Driver In NJ Crash Tried Getting Into Other Cars
A Connecticut woman high on heroin sped past a police roadblock, slammed her car into one driven by an elderly motorist, then hopped into another driver's car in an attempt to get away, police said Friday. Nilajah N. Sumter, 36, of Norwalk, drove around the road closure on Boulevard and "continued north at a high rate of speed" around 11 a.m. Thursday, Detective Kevin Van Saders told Daily Voice.
