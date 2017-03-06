Police: Accomplice in Jan. shooting charged with attempted murder
A second teen has been charged in the near-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in January, police say. Police say Onaje Smith, 18, has now been charged alongside Tyriek Gantt, 19, with attempted murder after already being held on other charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|8 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Mar 4
|BPT
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Mar 1
|Tashieka
|2
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|Feb 28
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC