PAWS Seeking Forever Home For Dog Found On Christmas Eve In Norwalk
An adorable 9-year-old-year-old stray dog found cold and alone outside on Christmas Eve is warm and safe at PAWS in Norwalk, but she still needs a forever home. Holly, a dainty 35-pound Heinz 57 female has not been claimed in her three months at the shelter, officials there said.
