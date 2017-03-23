PAWS Seeking Forever Home For Dog Fou...

PAWS Seeking Forever Home For Dog Found On Christmas Eve In Norwalk

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

An adorable 9-year-old-year-old stray dog found cold and alone outside on Christmas Eve is warm and safe at PAWS in Norwalk, but she still needs a forever home. Holly, a dainty 35-pound Heinz 57 female has not been claimed in her three months at the shelter, officials there said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Thu Dakoter 2,656
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Thu tonsofbabies 75
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mar 20 Cake203 41
News Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F... Mar 19 America Gentleman... 2
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Mar 19 Robdny 13
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Mar 19 Monica 6
Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat... (Sep '16) Mar 19 Tim 3
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC