NYC Woman: 'We In Trouble' As Norwalk Cops Burst In On Prostitution Bust
A Queens, N.Y., woman blurted out: "We in trouble" to her customer - who was an undercover officer - as other Norwalk Police officers burst into a spa on a prostitution bust Wednesday evening. Guishun Li, 49, of 13981 35th Flushing, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of prostitution, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|15 hr
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|21 hr
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|Mar 19
|America Gentleman...
|2
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mar 19
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat... (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|Tim
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC