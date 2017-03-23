NYC Woman: 'We In Trouble' As Norwalk Cops Burst In On Prostitution Bust

A Queens, N.Y., woman blurted out: "We in trouble" to her customer - who was an undercover officer - as other Norwalk Police officers burst into a spa on a prostitution bust Wednesday evening. Guishun Li, 49, of 13981 35th Flushing, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of prostitution, police said.

