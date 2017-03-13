NWS: Several inches of snow - likely' this weekend
The NWS says in its forecast discussion that some models "suggest some potential for 6 inches or more of snow, mainly along the coast." The NWS has three "experimental snowfall graphics" that puts the "most likely" snowfall map at 4 inches, the "potential for this month" one at 8 inches and the "expect at least this much" at zero.
