Not guilty verdict in pill bottle case could set precedent
Omari Caldwell, left, stands next to his attorney, Darnell Crosland, following his acquittal Monday, March 20 on narcotics possession charges at state Superior Court in Norwalk. Omari Caldwell, left, stands next to his attorney, Darnell Crosland, following his acquittal Monday, March 20 on narcotics possession charges at state Superior Court in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|Mar 19
|America Gentleman...
|2
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mar 19
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 19
|Monica
|2,655
|Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat... (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|Tim
|3
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|Mar 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC