Norwalk's Lockwood-Mathews Mansion opens for 2017
On Wednesday, April 5, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will open its 2017 season with a new exhibition, "Wedding Traditions and Fashion from the 1860s to the 1930s." Florence Lockwood's "Ivory Satin Gown," 1894, was considered among the most fashionable of the wedding season in San Francisco, Calif.
