Norwalk's Carver Center Honors Datto For Support
The Carver Foundation of Norwalk will honor Datto, Inc. as its 2017 Community Builder during the Child of America America Gala in Darien this April. "We are deeply grateful for Datto's investment in Carver students and for inspiring them to pursue careers in STEM-related industries.
