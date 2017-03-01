Norwalk's Brien McMahon Ranks Among Top 100 High Schools In Connecticut
Eight high schools in Fairfield County are among the Top 10 in the state, according to the latest school rankings report from Niche.com. In its "2017 Best Public High Schools Report," Niche.com used a variety of factors, including SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider and reviews from students and parents for its rankings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Wed
|Tashieka
|2
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|Feb 28
|BPT
|1
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W...
|Feb 27
|JOEYs back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC