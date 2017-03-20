Norwalk teen finds her muse in iPhone...

Norwalk teen finds her muse in iPhone photography

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

When she reached third grade, they gave in. She took pictures of everything from random toys lying around the house to her twin sister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) 11 hr Cake203 41
News Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F... Sun America Gentleman... 2
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Sun Robdny 13
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Sun Monica 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Sun Monica 2,655
Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat... Sun Tim 3
News Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ... Sat America Gentleman... 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,697,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC