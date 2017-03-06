Norwalk Student Arrested for Making T...

Norwalk Student Arrested for Making Threats Towards Students, Staff

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

A 14-year-old has been arrested after making threats against other students and staff members at Brien McMahon High School. On Tuesday, March 7th Norwalk police were contacted by administration at the school after the student made an illustration that was perceived as threatening towards other students and staff.

