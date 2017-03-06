Norwalk Student Arrested for Making Threats Towards Students, Staff
A 14-year-old has been arrested after making threats against other students and staff members at Brien McMahon High School. On Tuesday, March 7th Norwalk police were contacted by administration at the school after the student made an illustration that was perceived as threatening towards other students and staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Mar 4
|BPT
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Mar 1
|Tashieka
|2
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|Feb 28
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC