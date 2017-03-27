Norwalk & Stamford Singers to Star in 'HMS Pinafore'

Bob Scrofani of Norwalk and Wendy Falconer of Stamford will join other Norwalk and Stamford singers when the Troupers Light Opera puts on the first performance at the refurbished Wall Street Theatre: Gilbert and Sullivan's HMS Pinafore and Victor Herbert's The Magic Knight. Showtimes 7:30 p.m. for Saturdays April 1 and 8, and 2:30 for Sundays April 2 and 9. Tickets available at www.trouperslightopera.org.

