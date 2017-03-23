Norwalk - spa' subject of prostitution raid, again
A police raid of a Main Street "spa" which has been the subject of numerous prostitution raids in recent years, has resulted in the arrest of a New York woman on prostitution charges. Police say that they conducted an investigation of the Emerald/Nirvana Day Spa at 181 Main St. in response to numerous tips about ongoing prostitution services there.
