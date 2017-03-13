Norwalk reminds residents to prepare as strong Nor'easter moves toward the area
A dangerous winter storm will impact our area Tuesday with blizzard warnings, potential power outages and minor to moderate coastal flooding expected. Confidence is increasing for severe weather starting in the early morning hours and blizzard conditions are expected after 9:00am.
