Norwalk Police:Woman Snatched Pills And Swallowed Them In Norwalk Police HQ
NORWALK, Conn., -- A Stamford woman reached through the opening in the glass wall in the booking area of Norwalk Police headquarters and grabbed and swallowed four pills that had been seized from her after she was arrested on drug charges, Norwalk Police said. Shannon Schaeffer, 37, of 47 Selleck St., Stamford is charged with one count each of interfering with an officer, operating while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and operating without a license.
