Norwalk Police Nab Duo In Heroin Transaction Arrest

NORWALK, Conn., -- Norwalk Police were tracking a man they suspected was going to be involved in a heroin transaction and Thursday afternoon they sprung their trap nabbing him and a female accomplice. Timothy Marriner, 51, of 5 Frances Ave., was held on a $250,000 bond on charges of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school, possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, and interfering with an officer.

