Norwalk Police: Man Slams Head Into Florist Shop Window
NORWALK, Conn., -- A man tossed out of a Norwalk bar early Sunday slammed his head into a nearby florist's shop window and then fled from police before being captured. Omar Osvaldo Maya Mejia, 22, of no fixed address, is also facing a trip to Texas after U.S. Marshals notified police that there was a warrant for him in connection with an incident in that state.
